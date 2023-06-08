In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the amazing Mark Toland, a mentalist who will be first to tell you that what he does is not real! A show filled with humor and audience interaction that will truly have everyone in the room in complete amazement. Mark is talented in so many ways that it is a show you will want to see over and over and you will never figure out how he does what he does. Plus, an evening at The Chicago Magic Lounge is a memorable experience you do not want to miss! Mark appears through June 28th and tickets can be purchased at: ChicagoMagicLounge.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction