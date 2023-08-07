In this new podcast, Paul chats with the cast of Mel Brooks’ “The Producers” presented at Music Theater Works from August 10th -20th. Discussing the production are leads Thomas M. Shea (Max Bialystock) and David Geinosky (Leo Bloom). Also joining the conversation is Music Theater Works Producing Artistic Director Kyle Dougan who discusses the history of the theater celebrated by this 150th production of the company! Is it a challenge to portray roles made so very famous by Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick? And how does a theater company insure that it meets the standards and challenge expectations of Mel Brooks. The guest address it all!

Tickets may be purchased at www.musictheaterworks.com.