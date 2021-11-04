Meet the stars of Paradise Square playing at the Nederlander Theater until December 5th

Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast of the pre-Broadway production of “Paradise Square,” currently playing at the Nederlander Theater through December 5th. The time is 1863, the location is Five Points in New York, and the cultures of the Irish escaping the famine in Ireland meeting the world of newly freed slaves and other slaves in hiding merge. They live together, intermarry and live in harmony until President Lincoln institutes the draft. A virtually unknown moment in American history promises to be a gripping and moving production. Meet actor Gabrielle McClinton (playing Angelina Baker) and actor Sidney DuPont (playing her love interest Washington Henry) as they talk about the power of the show, the music and the message. Actor A.J. Shively (playing Owen Duignan) talks about the power of dance and impact of the show. If you are thinking of seeing the show, you’ll want to listen to these interviews and samples of the music. The bottom line: you’ll regret letting this show leave Chicago without experiencing it’s powerful music and message. Tickets can be purchased at www.broadwayincnhicago.com and the show MUST close on December 5th.
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain
