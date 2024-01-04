Paul goes behind the curtain with the Managing Artistic Director of the Fine Arts Building and Studebaker Theater, Jacob Harvey. The renovation of the structure for its recent 125th Anniversary is truly stunning and a must-see historic site in Chicago. Who knew that the history of this site included performances by Bob Hope, Vincent Price, Yul Brenner, Henry Fonda and even a young Martin Sheen. In fact, the classic actress Jesssica Lange took violin lessons on this very site. From the human operated manual elevators (yes, still…..) to the historic galleries available for patrons to tour, this is truly an experience you don’t want to miss. Landmarked in 1978, the site offers an extensive variety of, not just performing arts, but businesses and artists of all sorts which are either artistic or arts adjacent. From the ongoing Second Friday programs to the growing number of productions (the recently concluded musical “Personality,” and the upcoming “Sunday in the Park with George” presented by the amazing Porchlight Music Theatre, (not to mention the home of the fabulous show “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me”) there is just so much to experience and enjoy that you’ll want to listen/watch this interview and then hop on line to explore: www.fineartsbuilding.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction