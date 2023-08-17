In this new podcast, Paul chats with an amazing and talented magician, mentalist, and performer, Henok Negash appearing every Wednesday on the Main Stage at Chicago Magic Lounge. Henok is truly different from the typical magician or magic act. He has a warmth and connection with the audience that builds strong trust as his presentation proceeds through a series of mind-boggling feats that will leave your jaw dropped!

Working well with audience members in a safe environment, where no one is made to feel uncomfortable, it is the stories of audience members that become the framework for Henok’s variety of illusions…. In fact, that is part of the magic.

The entire evening at Chicago Magic Lounge is special with table magic at the bar outside the showroom, followed by magicians who perform for you in the showroom at your table (while you eat delicious hot items like beef, chicken or veggie sliders among many other very tasty offerings, and a full bar). And then, on Wednesdays, Henok takes the stage and from your entry into his “Friend Zone,” through all of the interplay through the show, you will have a fantastic night. And if you wish to enjoy a nightcap at the outside bar along with additional magic, then stay on!

Chicago Magic Lounge is located at 5050 N. Clark Street and don’t be surprised if you have trouble finding the entrance….it’s all part of the magical illusions of the evening…you’ll soon figure it out…..Tickets can be purchased at: www.ChicagoMagicLounge.com.

Henok is in Chicago just through Sept 27th so please treat yourself and don’t miss out on this very fun and special evening….

Here is Paul’s review of Henok’s show from Opening Night:

If you are not yet aware that Chicago is the original home of close-up magic, it’s time to get on board. Especially while the artist in residence at the Chicago Magic Lounge is Henok Negash, an LA based talent who will be spending several months in Chicago to entertain and mesmerize audiences. What makes a magician effective and truly magical, is the ability to connect with the audience….lure them in, involve them in the act and even create a sense of emotional connection to the amazement that unfolds. Negash is among the best. From the opening moments of his show, Henok warms up the audience, involves them and ultimately builds sufficient trust to have some audience members share their personal life stories, all of which he uses to builds the excitement and create a “WOW” effect. He’s different from most in that way. By definition, every performance will be unique because it relies on the life experiences of the audience members. So the feats of magic may be the same from show to show, but each time, the impact will be different. Whether you’ve been to The Magic Lounge before or not, this is a show you do NOT want to miss…Henok Negash is a magician’s magician…..he gets it exactly right!

****/4