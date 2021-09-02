Lucie Arnaz on her mom, Lucille Ball’s, ‘Let’s Talk to Lucy,’ a new podcast plus other upcoming Lucy and Desi projects

FILE – This Feb. 11, 1979 file photo shows actress-comedian Lucille Ball at a restaurant in New York. On Friday, April 26, 2019, the National Comedy Center in the late actress’s hometown announced plans to digitize the archives of the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum. (AP Photo)

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Lucie Arnaz the actress/singer/dancer daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Who knew that Lucille Ball hosted a radio interview show back in 1964 – 66 which aired on the CBS Network. What an historical archive of interviews with Hollywood heavyweights including: Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Steve Allen, Bob Hope, Debbie Reynolds and so many more. Taped so long ago and never heard since their original airing, they are now offered as a podcast offering an amazing life view of how the celebrities, who didn’t give interviews like this at that time, viewed marriage and kids, who ran the household. Amazing! Then Lucie Arnaz realized she could take the questions asked by using her Mom’s voice) and pose them to celebrities of today like Fran Drescher, Ron Howard, Rosie O’Donnell and so many more.

In addition, Lucie talks about a brand new biography movie in the works by Ron Howard and directed by Amy Poehler, and the new much-awaited Aaron Sorkin movie project starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem called “Being the Ricardos.”

Yes, seventy years after the premier of I Love Lucy, the world continues to love her and can’t get enough of new projects. PLUS, Lucie answers personal questions like what life lessons she took, and did NOT take, from her parents’ lives, and addresses the reports that at the end of her life, Lucy feared she was not the loved television icon she had always been. The answer might surprise you.

The “Let’s Talk with Lucy” radio shows can be heard as a podcast and downloaded, wherever you listen to podcasts. If you are a Lucy fan, then this Lucie interview is not to be missed.