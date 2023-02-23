In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the star of Les Miserables, Nick Cartell who plays Jean Valjean. One of the classic Broadway musical productions of all time returns in stellar form to the Cadillac Palace Theater and Nick Cartell puts in another amazing performance. Listen as Nick has great fun during the interview…..The show runs through March 5th and tickets may be purchased at www.broadwayinchicago.com.

