In this podcast, Paul Goes behind the Curtain with the legendary Ben Vereen. The Tony award winning actor is known for his roles in Pippin, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Wicked, and so much more. He created the unforgettable role of Chicken Little in “Alex Hailey’s Roots” and portrayed Louis Armstrong in a biographical film on his life. Ben was honored as the 2023 ICON Award honoree by the Porchlight Music Theater and this conversation took place before the chat with Paul in front of the gala audience. It was an opportunity to go beyond Ben’s career and talk about some issues of the day. An insightful look at the life and career of an unforgettable performer.

