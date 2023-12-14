Paul goes behind the curtain with legendary composer and lyricist Paul Williams who has written the score for “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.” Williams known for a myriad of classics thru the decades (“”Rainbow Connection,” “Evergreen,” We’ve Only Just Begun,” Rainy Days and Mondays,” An Old Fashioned Love Song,”….and SO many more classics)…has been awarded an Academy Award, multiple Grammys, and a Golden Globe. In this interview, Paul talks about his work with Jim Henson and the team to create Emmet Otter, but he also speaks candidly about his 33 years of current sobriety, work with Barbra Streisand, the Carpenters….this is an amazing interview you do not want to miss….

“Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” brings together an A-list team to create what now stands as a love letter to the great Jim Henson. Complete with great talent and lots of Henson puppets, this is a very family-friendly production perfect for the holiday season….and don’t be surprised when on one beautiful song, you hear the voice of Paul Williams resonating from the stage!

The show runs at the newly renovated Studebaker Theater located in the historic Fine Arts Building (410- S. Michigan Ave) thru December 31st and Tickets can be purchased at: www.emmetotterlive.com