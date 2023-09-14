In this special new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the legendary creator of “Laugh In,” and so much more, George Schlatter. Schlatter, now 93, has related his many stories and memories in a new book, “Still Laughing: A Life in Comedy.” Filled with amazing accounts, he shares the history of how Laugh In came to be and the risks taken by the clearly fearless Schlatter!

Laugh In brought to us now legendary talents including Goldie Hawn, Lily Tomlin, Ruth Buzzi, Rowan and Martin and so many more. Classic moments in TV history including getting Richard Nixon to appear to deliver the classic line, “Sock it to me!”

But George’s career also brought him to work with Judy Garland, Jerry Lewis, Groucho Marx, Ronald Reagan (and a bunch of monkeys who were under contract) and so many more… they’re all in this very funny, engaging, and candid book.

And, I surprise George during the interview with a special call in from…the great Lily Tomlin! You won’t want to miss this one!!

Still Laughing is available in bookstores and at Amazon.com. PLUS, the audio book version of STILL LAUGHING will be released on November 28th!