In this new podcast, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with the star of “Lady Day at Emerson Bar & Grill,” Alexis J. Roston, to discuss her incredible one-woman performance as Billie Holiday appearing now at the Venus Cabaret at the Mercury Theater (3745 N. Southport in Chicago) through March 26th. Turn back the clock to 1959 for this intimate cabaret performance with one of the, if not THE greatest jazz vocalist of her time. The show presents over a dozen musical numbers accompanied by many reminiscences and stories that teach us about the distinctive life of the Great Ms. Day…..and much about the era of jazz and blues she so strongly influenced. Playing Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday, till March 26th; you can purchase tickets for this intimate production at: www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction