‘Kinky Boots’ wows audiences as the Paramount Theatre in Aurora returns to live performances

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II held her first major engagement at Buckingham Palace since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year and a half ago, as she presided Thursday over the launch of the baton relay for next year's Commonwealth Games in the central England city of Birmingham.

British Paralympic gold medalist Kadeena Cox, fresh from winning another two events in Tokyo, had the honor of taking the baton from the queen on the first leg of its 90,000-mile (145,000 kilometer) journey.