In this new podcast, Paul chats with the cast of 6 time Tony Award Winning “Kinky Boots” produced by the Highland Park Players. The leading players are all here: Anania Williams (Lola), Ben Frankart (Charlie) and Hannah Kip (Lauren) talk about starring in this Broadway classic story of a shoe factory that is about to shut down because times have changed…until a drag queen steps up to save the day!

Tickets can be purchased at: www.highlandparkplayers.com. The production runs from August 18-27th only and Behind the Curtain viewers/listeners can get a $5 discount off their tickets for the first week from the launch of this interview! Just use code: LOLA when ordering your tickets.

Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain Recent Posts