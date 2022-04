In this edition of behind the Curtain, Paul chats with Jersey Boy Jon Hacker, who plays Frankie Valli in the upcoming Chicago tour stop of the Jersey boys. Jon talks about his history with this show, meeting Frankie Valli and why the show has such staying power.

The show runs May 3rd-8th at the Cadillac Palace Theater and tickets may be purchased at www.broadwayinchicago.com.