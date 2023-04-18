On this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the book writer of “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody. Originally from the Chicago area, Diablo is an Academy Award Winner for writing the screenplay of “Juno.”

Based on and incorporating the music of Alanis Morisette, “Jagged Little Pill” is an incredible work that will keep you in its grip until the very end. The performances are stunning…In this interview, Diablo talks about the motivation and challenges of writing her first Broadway Show. How much a role did Alanis play in the process? How did the characters get developed? Diablo answers it all….

Jagged Little Pill plays at the Nederlander Theatre thru April 23rd. Tickets can be purchased at: www.broadwayinchicago.com.

Paul’s Review: To call Jagged Little Pill a jukebox musical does not do this masterpiece justice. It is so much more that trying to define is an impossible task. Indeed, Jagged Little Pill is one of the most poignant and meaningful productions to take the stage in a very long time. Candidly, I was not sure what to expect going in but I was blown away by the power of the story, the integration of Alanis Morisette’s music and the fantastic performances. Heidi Blickenstaff gives the performance of a lifetime and one of the most powerful I’ve seen in many years. She is, in a work, astounding!

I did not grow up a Morisette fan. Much of the music was new to me as I heard it and I’m glad that was the case because now I am listening to her music all the time at home with what is surely a newfound meaning and respect.

Jagged Little Pill is NOT to be missed..really. If you see one show this season, make this the one.

Rating: ****/4