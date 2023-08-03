On this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the star of M.J.: The Musical, Roman Banks who plays the legendary Michael Jackson. Roman was the first African American cast as Evan Hansen on Broadway and also starred in High School Musical: The Series, as Howie. But as Michael Jackson, Banks is realizing a dream come true as he brings the King of Pop back to life for an unforgettable Broadway in Chicago experience. It’s the music of Michael Jackson that presents the good, the bad and the ugly, but with an appreciation for what MJ meant to the world of music. A legend, an icon….he defined the music of a generation. The musical plays at the Nederlander Theater through September 2nd and you can get tickets at: www.BroadwayinChicago.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction