Immersive Van Gogh exhibition at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago plays thru Labor Day

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with a look at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition playing at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago on Germania Place. Chicago has fallen in love with this show which is scheduled to play thru Labor Day. Co-Producer Maria Schlover talks about the attraction Chicago has for this event which is playing in the recently renovated landmark Germania Club Building. The 360 degree experience of art and music keeps the audience engaged. Stay for a drink in the bar and chat with the Artist in Residence who is there to demonstrate local art while you watch. The current artist, Arica Hilton even paints while you watch, and some of her work pays homage to Van Gogh. Might the exhibit be extended? Will other exhibits based on the work of other artists follow Van Gogh? Those questions get answered and more…..enjoy the podcast and get your tickets at www.vangoghchicago.com or by phone: 844-307-4644.

