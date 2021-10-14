Immersive play ‘Recipe for Disaster!’ unites award winning Chef Rick Bayless with creative team at Windy City Playhouse for a glorious evening of dinner and fun!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with James Beard-winning Chef Rick Bayless who is also a playwright for the immersive production “A Recipe for Disaster.” Windy City Playhouse is known for its immersive productions including the huge hit Southern Gothic.

The Plot: it’s influencer night at “The Contumacious Pig, one of the city’s hottest restaurants with critics in attendance. An evening of excitement is the plan, except: the head Chef just called in sick, the Sous Chef might have taken the wrong pill to calm his nerves, the health inspector showed up unannounced and maybe there’s even spies from the competition in town. Based on true stories from Bayless’ career, this is an evening of hilarity and includes six bite-size food tastings and 3 cocktails / wine pairings as part of the evening.

A limited number of guests allowed to attend each performance with safety precautions in place (proof of vaccination and masks required).

The show is in an open run, and takes place on the Club Level of the newly re-opened Petterino’s located at 150 N. Dearborn (enter on Randolph); you will likely want to go more than once. If you have ever attended one of Windy City Playhouse’s immersive shows, you know they are among the best experiences and evenings you can spend in a Chicago theater! Tickets can be purchased at: windycityplayhouse.com or by phone: 773.891.8985.