‘Here, Right Matters’ – Lt Col. (ret) Alexander Vindman speaks out about his new book and experience in the Trump administration

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with now-famous Lt. Col (ret) Alexander Vindman who stunned the nation when he testified about what he heard in Former President Trump’s infamous telephone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. There is SO much more than that day to Lt. Col. Vindman’s life, a life he sees divided in two parts with that time being the line at age 44. Alex opens up about his background as an immigrant, his family arriving in the USA with $759 in cash and a few suitcases. His long military career, the loss of his infant child, and the message from his father that propelled him to ultimately pass on a promotion to Colonel that perhaps would have been his had he hung in there (or would it?), instead being forced to leave the military and change his career. What is he doing now? Is he angry? Does he still believe that right matters? Lt. Col Vindman answers it all in this in-depth interview about his experiences and his new book: “Here, Right Matters: An American Story.” You may just be surprised at what you hear. Check out the interview here or wherever you get your podcasts, including asking “Alexa, play Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain.” The book is available at Amazon.com.

