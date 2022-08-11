In this interview, Paul goes behind the curtain with former adviser to four US presidents and Senior Political Analyst for CNN David Gergen to discuss his new book: “Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders Are Made.” In this latest book written by Gergen among his many writings, he talks about how a leader is born and what makes a person a leader. He also touches on the importance of having young people get into leadership positions in the political world and why we need some change as a nation. To get your own copy of the book go to your local library, amazon.com or wherever books are sold and to learn more about David go to harvard.edu.
‘Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders Are Made’ by CNN’s David Gergen
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain