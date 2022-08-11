In this interview, Paul goes behind the curtain with former adviser to four US presidents and Senior Political Analyst for CNN David Gergen to discuss his new book: “Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders Are Made.” In this latest book written by Gergen among his many writings, he talks about how a leader is born and what makes a person a leader. He also touches on the importance of having young people get into leadership positions in the political world and why we need some change as a nation. To get your own copy of the book go to your local library, amazon.com or wherever books are sold and to learn more about David go to harvard.edu.

