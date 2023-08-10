In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast of Harold Pinter’s “No Man’s Land” now playing through August 20th at Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. Steppenwolf Co-Founder Jeff Perry (playing Hirst), Mark Ulrich (playing Spooner), and Samuel Roukin (playing Foster) talk about the challenges of performing in a Pinter production. What’s the plot? Who are these characters? Do they mean what they say? All of these questions are easy for most plays, but in the classic Pinter play, the simplest of questions present the greatest areas of confusion; the audience is challenged to draw their own conclusions. Indeed, seeing the play more than once will likely lead audience members to come to different conclusions each time about the meaning of the characters and the play.

The cast talks about how they view their roles and how to tackle a Pinter play which offers the challenge of dialogue, pause and emphasis. ​It’s an intriguing conversation about a very intriguing and not-often-produced play in Chicago.

No Man’s Land plays thru August 20th and tickets can be purchased at: www.steppenwolf.org