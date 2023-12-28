Paul goes behind the curtain with Jared Howelton who plays the incredibly challenging roles of Marquis de LaFayette AND Thomas Jefferson in the now classic and legendary show. Jared talks about playing various roles he’s played in the show over the years as he was part of the extended sit down of the Chicago production for years. At a time when democracy faces its greatest challenge, there may be no better time to take in the messages of Hamilton. It is playing through January 28th at the Nederlander Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at: www.BroadwayinChicago.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction