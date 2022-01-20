Hairspray, Oklahoma and Simon & Garfunkel Story Take to Chicago Stages!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the casts of three great shows playing as part of Broadway in Chicago’s current season.

First up: Hairspray and it’s great character “Corny Collins” played by Chicago’s own Billy Dawson talks about the national tour coming to Chicago. This classic musical (which began as a cult film starring Divine” has fabulous music that will have you dancing up the aisle after the show. Why? Because as the show sings: You can’t stop the beat! Hairspray plays at the CIBC Theatre from February 1 – 13th; Get tickets at: www.Broadwayinchicago.com.

Next up: “Oklahoma” which wraps up it’s Chicago visit on January 23rd so hurry to get over to the CIBC Theatre to enjoy this classic Rogers and Hammerstein musical. Classic in name, but this production has been re-invented and re-imagined in the most unexpected ways. To put it bluntly, this is not your grandparents’ “Oklahoma”. The story, the book, the music is all the same but it’s been given a total overhaul for today’s modern sophisticated audiences. If you have seen the classic movie, you’ll watch the same story being told, but wow does this show present that story in a very different, sometimes dark, way. It’s truly an experience. Joining in the conversation is Gwynne Wood who is the understudy for Laurey Williams, the object of Jud’s affection, (but she may just want to be with someone else). It’s a real experience and you can get tickets at: www.broadwayinchicagocom.

Finally, the cast of “The Simon and Garfunkel Story” talk about what it’s like to play these iconic and legendary musicians in a concert-like performance that will have Simon and Garfunkel fans swooning. Both Taylor Bloom (who plays Paul Simon in Chicago) and Brendan Jacob Smith (who plays Art Garfunkel in some performances and who you may know from his amazing performances on America’s Got Talent last season with his vocal trio T.3). Simon and Garfunkel plays at the CIBC Theatre from February 22nd thru the 27th. Tickets can be purchased at: www.broadwayinchicago.com. This show brings you top theater at an historic Chicago theatre location all of which make for great evenings on the town, and all Covid safety protections are in effect so be sure you are vaccinated, bring your vaccination card and photo ID, and you will need to wear a mask throughout the performances

Don’t miss these shows….and no better way to start than by listening to this podcast interview here, or wherever you listen to your podcasts, including on Alexa!