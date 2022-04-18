This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with cast members from Douglas Wright’s “Good Night Oscar.” The Plot: It’s 1958, and Jack Paar hosts the hottest late-night talk-show on television. His favorite guest? Character actor, pianist and wild card Oscar Levant (played by Will and Grace’s Sean Hayes). Famous for his witty one-liners, Oscar has a favorite: “There’s a fine line between genius and insanity; I have erased this line.” On this one night, Oscar proves just that when he appears live on national TV in an episode that Paar’s audience—and the rest of America—won’t soon forget. The play explores the nexus of humor and heartbreak, exploitation and entertainment, and the risks of baring one’s soul for public consumption. Joining in the conversation are Emily Bergle (who plays June Levant, wife of Oscar), Ben Rappaport (who plays TV host Jack Paar) and the play’s director, Lisa Peterson. It’s an amazing show, probably one of the finest on a Chicago stage in the last 5 years at least. It runs thru April 24th and while it is essentially sold out, tickets do become available so check it out. www.GoodmanTheatre.org or 312-443-3800.

