Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast and musical director of Godspell, wowing audiences with a joyous night of fun at the Theo-Ubique Theatre in Evanston. Actors Anna Marie Abbate and Austin Nelson, Jr. are joined by musical director Jeremy Ramey to talk about the fun of putting on a classic Broadway show with the unforgettable score you have known your whole life. This show is also the long time music director’s final show at Theo and he reflects a bit about his years at the theater and what it has meant in his life and career. A touching moment to be sure….

The theater only seats about 70 people so shows sell out quickly. You won’t want to miss this production! Tickets can be purchased at: www.theo-u.com or by calling 773-939-4101.

Paul’s Review:

“Godspell casts a spell on the audience which brings them in from the first moments and doesn’t let them go until the last note. The intimacy of the performance at Theo and the close proximity of the cast to audience adds to the magic. The cast plays with the audience, clearly has fun telling the story and the music…among the most memorable in the songbook of classical musical theater. This is a ‘do not miss” production you may just want to see over and over again…..yes, day by day……it’s that good!”

****/4