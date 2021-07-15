Gilligan’s Dreams: A New Book by Bob ‘Gilligan’ Denver’s wife Dreama details life with ‘The Little Buddy’

This week Paul goes behind the curtain with the widow of Bob Denver, forever remembered as Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island and Maynard G. Krebs from “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.” Dreama Denver met the love of her life while co-starring with him on stage in Woody Allen’s Play it Again Sam, and it was love at first sight. But life wasn’t just a bunch of coconuts for the Little Buddy off the island. From his struggles with alcohol, to raising a severely autistic son, to an arrest for possession of pot, Dreama went through it all with her husband. From the moment they met, to Bob’s untimely death from cancer, Dreama takes us inside their life together with very intimate and personal details. The book is as candid and filled with fascinating details as the world of Bob and Dreama. If you are a fan of classic television and especially of Gilligan’s Island, you will want to listen in to this detailed interview. It’s all based on the book “Gilligan’s Dreams: The Other Side of the Island,” where details about Island cast members and so much more is shared. Dreama now is a children’s book author including the Indie Award winning “4 Bears in a Box.” Listen in….enjoy….you’ll want to read more! You can order a signed copy of the book at www.bobdenver.com, or also get a copy at www.amazon.com.

