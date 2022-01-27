‘Free the Press’ – The intersection of journalism and politics

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with author and journalist Brian Karem author of “Free the Press.” This veteran reporter talks about the sad state journalism finds itself in today, why and what needs to be done. One would think the problems began with former President Trump calling the media the enemy of the people and purveyors of fake news, but the reality is that the efforts by Presidents to diminish the role of journalists and media goes way back to the Reagan administration. And, it is the results of presidents of both parties. How did we go from the days of respected journalists like Walter Cronkite to the people who fill the airwaves today, and the dangers of being an ill informed public. It’s a great read and a no holds barred conversation with this veteran reporter and journalist who has spent decades in the room where it happens. “Free the Press” is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold. Take a listen here, or wherever you get your podcasts, including on Alexa.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction