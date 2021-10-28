“Frankly We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” author Michael Bender’s Inside Look at Trump’s Last Year

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Michael C. Bender, Senior White House Reporter for the Wall Street Journal discussing his New York Times Best Seller “Frankly We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost.” The book, listed as one of the best political books of 2021, provides a thoroughly researched in-depth look at the chaos that was the Trump administration from the time of the first impeachment thru the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. What is it that turned some non-political people into Trump loyalists, just how serious was Trump’s case of Covid-19 and what did General Millie tell the President when he was told to shoot the protestors who marched after the death of George Floyd. Why should Trump loyalists trust this reporting instead of seeing it as an attack on the former President? Bender answers it all. We learn for example, that Trump was much closer to death than we were told when in the hospital with Covid-19. This powerful book is a must-read for political junkies and non-junkies alike. You can get a copy of the book on Amazon.com.

