On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Tim Miller, MSNBC analyst and writer-at-large at The Bulwark to discuss his new best-selling book, “Why We Did It: A Travelogue From the Republican Road to Hell.” Tim was a republican political operative who was the communications director for Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign and the spokesman for the Republican National Committee during Mitt Romney’s 2012 Presidential campaign. But that was then….Trump changed everything for Tim and in this book Tim says “America would have never gotten into this mess if it weren’t for me and my friends.” He’s a well-known TV figure these days, and this book is a candid look at a major transition in Tim Miller’s life which tries to explain how those who became loyal to Donald Trump, have not broken away. Plus, Tim pulls no punches on himself. The book is available at www.Amazon.com and wherever books are sold.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction