Former Hardball host Chris Matthews on current political issues and his new autobiography ‘This Country’ – Part ONE

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with former MSNBC/NBC News Political Anchor Chris Matthew, former host of “Hardball” which had a 20 year run on the network. In Part One of the discussion (Part Two drops next week), Chris talks about the current political issues and climate of the day. He has lived politics nearly his whole life and whether or not you are on his political page, his voice is one to be heard as you weigh your own views on political issues. Chris talks about voting rights, the power of Trump, infrastructure prospects, impact of the media and who likely rising stars are in the republican and democratic parties, along with his prediction for 2022’s control of Congress.

Next week, Chris focuses on his new autobiography book, “This Country,” which details his life and political development from his earliest days growing up Catholic and in a Republican household. His run for Congress, his life as a speech writer for former President Jimmy Carter and of course, his entry into the world of political analysis and strategy through print and television journalism. Chris stepped down from his show after 20 years because of stories brewing about inappropriate comments he made to guests. Confronted on that topic in this interview, Chris answers the allegations directly here, says whether or not NBC knew he would walk off after opening the show and whether he would still be on the air if the allegation had not emerged….all here on Behind the Curtain. Also, Chris talks about the influential people in his life. It’s an important interview with one of the key political analyst figures on television for the past decades. Take a listen and think about your own views as you listen. The book is “This Country: My Life in Politics and History,” and can be ordered from Amazon or bought wherever books are sold.