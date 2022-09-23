On this special podcast, Paul talks about the incredible and powerful production of “Fiddler on the Roof” currently playing at the Lyric Opera House through October 7th. Joining in are the lead actors playing Tevye (Steven Skybell) and Golde (Debbie Gravitte). This is a production of Fiddler like you’ve never seen before. In many ways it has been re-imagined in terms of the set, lighting, casting and every other way. It’s stunning, startling, emotional and resonates even more strongly today than it did 60 years ago because the story so closely parallels what is going on the world today in Ukraine. (And if you didn’t know, this is where the story of Fiddler is essentially set). This production is truly not to be missed!

You can purchase tickets at lyricopera.org/fiddler and remember the show only runs through October 7th.