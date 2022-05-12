This podcast takes you behind the curtain with the stars of Fiddler on the Roof playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre from May 17 – 22nd. Meet the actors who play Tevye (Yehezkel Lazarov) and Golda (Matie Uzal) who discuss the lasting impact of this long running show. What makes Fiddler on the Roof so special? You can watch the interview via its Zoom or listen to the audio on the wgnradio.com website, or listen wherever else you get your podcasts. Tickets for Fiddler can be purchased at: www.broadwayinchicago.com.

