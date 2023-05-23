In this new podcast, Paul goes Behind the curtain with Dr. Michael Baden known nationally for his work in pretty much every case you see appearing in the news headlines. Dr. Baden is a physician, former Chief Medical Examiner of New York City and former Chief Forensic Pathologist for the New York State Police. He was Chair of the Forensic Pathology Panel of the Congressional Select Committee reviewing the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., he has worked in cases including George Floyd, OJ Simpson, Medgar Evers, Michael Brown, Jr. Eric Garner and so many more…..it’s a fascinating book including autobiographical information regarding the ups, downs, politics, rewarding moments and tough experiences Dr. Baden has experienced throughout his over 50 year search for accuracy and truth in his field. A fascinating story, a really interesting read….and you can get a copy of “American Autopsy,” on Amazon.com or wherever books are sold. Don’t miss it!

