This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Tony Karman, President and Director for Expo Chicago 2022. After a 2 year hiatus because of the pandemic, the art expo returns to Navy Pier (in Festival Hall) from April 7-10th. This international exposition of Contemporary and Modern art will welcome more than 140 leading galleries representing 25 countries and 65 cities from around the world. There will be programs for museum and gallery curators which will be open to the public. So art to buy and much to learn, all for the price of general admission.

The artwork is for sale so you will want to bring your credit cards and checkbook!

You can purchase tickets for one day or the entire event by visiting the website: www.expochicago.com.