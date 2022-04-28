On this podcast, Paul goes behind he curtain with actor/entertainer Joe Posa who transforms into the legendary Joan Rivers for two nights only at Davenport’s on May 5th and 6th. If you were a fan of Joan’s or somehow are not familiar with her work, then this is the night to check out. It is like spending 70 minutes watching Joan perform on stage as only Joe Posa can do it. Hear about the show and what Joan thought about Joe’s performance during the interview. Tickets can be purchased at joeposa.com. It’s two nights only so be sure to catch the show!

Watch the interview above or listen to the interview below.