Elizabeth Taylor brought to stage and Belting for Life Fundraiser for Howard Brown

This week, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with playwright/actor Kayla Boye to discuss her hit show “Call Me Elizabeth.” Set in 1961, this is an intimate (though virtual) look at the life of the incredible Liz Taylor. Just off an Academy Award triumph and recovery from a near fatal battle with pneumonia, the play examines Taylor’s career, life and loves. Beautifully filmed, Boye is joined for the interview by Associate Producer Christopher Pazdernik. Check out the performance: at www.broadwayondemand.com for this great 70 minute one-woman brava performance!!

Then musical director/performer Dr. Michael McBride joins the conversation to discuss the upcoming “Belting for Life” a fundraiser for Howard Brown Health. Pazdernik is very open about his own HIV+ diagnosis and talks about how this annual event makes a difference in assisting the health services provided in the community. The show brings some of the greatest “belting” voices in the theater community together for an incredible concert. The show streams from Sunday, May 16th thru May 31st and benefit tickets may be purchased at www.howardbrown.org/beltingforlife.