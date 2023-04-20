In this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with Michael Seth Starr, author of the new biography: “Don Rickles: The Merchant of Venom.” Rickles was in a class of his own. Known as an insult comedian, he had no real competition according to comedian Jay Leno. Only Rickles could get away with insulting everyone from the President of the United States to royalty and even Frank Sinatra…to their faces! And no one laughed harder than the subjects of his attacks. But there was much more to this man than just his career and Starr goes as in depth as anyone can to explain what made this legendary comedian tick. If you are a fan of Rickles or even if you aren’t sure who he was, you will really enjoy this in-depth conversation about one of the most unique comedic talents of modern times. The book is available wherever books are sold and of course on www.Amazon.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction