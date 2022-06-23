In this podcast interview, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with the daughter of legendary comedian Don Knotts, who will forever be remembered as Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife. But Knotts was so much more than that role and made movies and had a vast career on TV and stage that you might not be as familiar with. Karen Knotts walks through it all as laid out in her new book “Tied up in Knotts,” and shares information about her stage show and an upcoming new show. In all her work, an actress in her own right, Karen pays homage to her beloved dad and provides the inside stories and scoop that will keep you fascinated!

You can purchase her book at Amazon.com and can find her upcoming appearances at www.KarenKnotts.com