Disney’s Frozen Warms up Chicago; ‘I’m Not A Comedian, I’m Lenny Bruce’ Playwright/Actor Ronnie Marmo

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Elsa of Disney’s Frozen. Actor Caroline Bowman is blowing the roof off of the Cadillac Palace Theatre with each performance in this iconic role. She discusses working with her husband in the show, the magic that Disney brings the show, and how her dog Kodak is loving Chicago for this run. Hear about the plot and the cast member that both Paul and Caroline have a crush on in the show…..no surprise when it comes to Paul! Disney’s Frozen plays at the Cadillac Palace Theater through January 22nd and tickets can be purchased at: www.BroadwayinChicago.com

Then, Paul talks with Ronnie Marmo, playwright and Actor currently appearing in “I’m not a Comedian, I’m Lenny Bruce” at the Venus Cabaret in the Mercury Theatre on Southport in Chicago. Lenny Bruce was an historic figure in the history and world of comedy. Arrested several times for material thought to be obscene, including incidents occurring here in Chicago. What was Bruce’s style? Why does he have some power today and who did he influence in the world of comedy? Ronnie talks about it all in this powerful one-man show directed by actor Joe Mantegna. The show has been extended into February and tickets can be purchased at: www.lennybruceonstage.com.