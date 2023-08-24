In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with author Alex Prud’homme a freelance writer and author about this new book on what Presidents ate from the time of Washington until today. Prud’homme is the nephew of famed “French Chef” Julia Child and likely related to cajun chef Paul Prud’homme so he comes from the world of food. This book paints pictures of the food worlds of our country’s most famous people: Presidents. From Washington’s Love of wine to Thomas Jefferson’s meals cookbook, and the elite elegance of FDR and JFK to the more mundane and every person tastes of Truman, LBJ and Reagan…a truly fascinating book. You’ll love the conversation and will definitely want to pick up a copy of the book at Amazon.com.

