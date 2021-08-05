Dennis Watkins’ The Magic Parlour returns to the historic Palmer House

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with one of the city’s best magicians and mentalists, Dennis Watkins who announces the return of the wonderful “The Magic Parlour” presented in an intimate setting at the Palmer House. Dennis talks about how he created virtual magic shows during the pandemic which allowed him to bring magic across the globe. But his real passion is to get back into that Palmer House parlour space where up to 50 guests (for now, a limit of 40) will enjoy magic, mentalism, and yes, an open bar that is included in the price of the ticket. The shows resume on August 6th and soon the show celebrates its 10 Year anniversary of creating magic in this magical historic space. AND, during this podcast, Dennis actually performs a fantastic bit you won’t want to miss. Check out tickets and information for the show at: themagicparlourchicago.com.
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain