On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the creative team and cast of the series “Demonhuntr” now available to stream on HERE-TV, Amazon Prime, and all streaming options. DemonHuntr is a campy, fun, a little bit scary series bringing the hero demon hunters to wipe out evil in each new episode. The five-part season one has episodes that only run about 12 to 15 minutes each so it’s fast paced fun you can watch in one evening. Joining in the conversation are creative team: Co-creators Tim O’Leary and Robert Rice (who also plays Harold), plus additional cast members Tamario Fletcher and Cara Mitsuko. Check out the video interview on the link below or listen to the audio wherever you get your podcasts.

