In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the lead cast members of “Dear Evan Hansen” playing at the James Nederlander Theatre through December 31st

Anthony Newman (Evan Hansen) is a Chicago native known for his work at Paramount and Marriott Lincolnshire Theatres among others and Pablo Laucerica (Jared Kleinman, Evan’s friend) now lives in Chicago and both actors bring warmth and authenticity to their performances. The show is about today’s struggle with being a teenager in America, complete with complicated relationships and parental pressures. They go in-depth on their roles and share the power of the show. Check out the chat and don’t miss Dear Evan Hansen…you only have until December 31st….tickets at: www.broadwayinchicago.com.