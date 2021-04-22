“Dear Bob…” A New Book sharing Letters to and from the Troops of World War II and the Legendary Comedian Bob Hope

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the co-author of a new book “Dear Bob….Bob Hope’s Wartime Correspondence with the G.I.s of World War II,” Martha Bolton. Martha was the first woman staff writer for Bob, helping to write his TV shows, personal appearances and military shows as well. Bob kept a literal treasure trove of letters sent to him by soldiers throughout World War II and his responses to them (kept as carbon copies by Bob’s secretary through the years). Yes, Bob entertained the troops for over 50 years from World War II thru Viet Nam, and he knew every celebrity and U.S President of his time, his real work was in connecting directly with the front line soldiers. He put his life on the line year after year to get to those troops and put on a show. Written with Bob’s daughter Linda Hope, the discussion of Bob’s career and how these letters came about is really fascinating. By the way, Linda Hope will be a guest on Behind the Curtain in just a few weeks……

You can order the book from Amazon or wherever books are sold. Whether you are old enough to remember the legendary Bob Hope, or too young to be familiar with his work and talent, it’s a legacy that must continue on for generations…..and this book is one way to insure that.

Enjoy the chat….as you will want to say, Thanks for the Memories…..