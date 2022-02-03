“Days of Our Lives” long-time Stars Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes share the Secrets of a successful marriage

DAYS OF OUR LIVES — Season 45 — Pictured: (l-r) Susan Hayes as Julie Williams, Bill Hayes as Doug Williams — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

This week Paul goes behind the curtain with the long time stars of “Days of Our Lives, Bill Hayes and his real life (and reel-life) wife and co-star Susan Seaforth Hayes. Having played the couple Doug and Julie Williams on “Days” for over 50 years, their initial casting led to a real life romance. But Bill, now 96, has had a long and illustrious career, including recording the # 1 record” “The Ballad of Davey Crockett.”

This is their story and their desire to share the secrets of a loving relationship with everyone. You can visit their website: www.soapoperasecretscom  for a series of wonderful videos made by the couple as they share and teach their secrets for all. In addition, you can watch the movie of Bill’s incredible career called “World By the Tail,” by going to www.billhayesmovie.com.

An amazing couple who have so much to share. Take a listen here, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Paul Lisnek is the political analyst for WGN-TV and anchors “WGN-TV Political Report,” seen Sunday mornings at 9am and repeating at 1:30am. Paul also hosts “Broadway in Chicago Backstage” on the Comcast Network. Click for more.

