“Days of Our Lives” long-time Stars Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes share the Secrets of a successful marriage

This week Paul goes behind the curtain with the long time stars of “Days of Our Lives, Bill Hayes and his real life (and reel-life) wife and co-star Susan Seaforth Hayes. Having played the couple Doug and Julie Williams on “Days” for over 50 years, their initial casting led to a real life romance. But Bill, now 96, has had a long and illustrious career, including recording the # 1 record” “The Ballad of Davey Crockett.”

This is their story and their desire to share the secrets of a loving relationship with everyone. You can visit their website: www.soapoperasecretscom for a series of wonderful videos made by the couple as they share and teach their secrets for all. In addition, you can watch the movie of Bill’s incredible career called “World By the Tail,” by going to www.billhayesmovie.com.

An amazing couple who have so much to share. Take a listen here, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.