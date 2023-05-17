In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast of “Damn Yankees” playing at Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre until June 4th. This classic story is about baseball, but it’s also about hopes and dreams and so it’s no wonder the story has remained popular and performed continuously ever since the 1950s. Audiences love it! Joining the conversation are Sean Fortunato (Mr. Applegate, the Devil), Andrew Alstat (Joe Hardy), and Michelle Aravena (Lola). These actors have played Broadway, off-Broadway and many top theaters around the country and bring this story of an underdog to life with great music, and wonderful performances. Don’t miss the show…and while at Marriott, stay around for a great dinner at one of the restaurants on site. Tickets can be purchased at: www.Marriotttheatre.com and you have until June 4th to see it!!

The audio to the conversation is above if you would like to listen here. You can also go to youtube and search WGN Radio Video or click here to watch the conversation.