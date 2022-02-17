‘Come From Away’ returns to Chicago; Classic TV stars Renee Taylor (The Nanny), Robert Wuhl (Arli$$), and producer David Levin present: ‘Laughter During Lockdown’

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with James Earl Jones, II, star of “Come from Away” which returns to Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre from February 22nd – March 6th. The show is about 9/11 but as James makes clear, it’s really about 9/12 and the wonderful people of Gander, New Foundland who took in many diverted airplanes along with the passengers and crews…strangers all…but with a level of hospitality and trust that was amazing. If you have seen Come From Away, then you will likely want to see it again and again. If you have never seen the show, then you must. It is one of the most uplifting, hopeful stories that will restore your faith in humanity! And the cast and score are incredibly memorable and indeed, unforgettable.

The show runs at the Cadillac from Fe 22 – March 6th and you can get Tickets at www.BroadwayinChicago.com.

Then, enjoy a visit with classic TV legends Renee Taylor (Sylvia on The Nanny), Robert Wuhl (star of Arli$$) and producer/director David Levin (MTV Uncensored) who discuss a fabulous project conceived and created during the pandemic. Levin thought of this project as a way of supporting The Actors Fund. He brought together popular TV and movie stars who all volunteered to appear in new comedy vignettes. These stars, along with others like Don Most, Anson Williams, Audrey Landers, Barry Bostwick, John Schneider and many others appear in Zoom based skits and have fun with everything from having to hold Passover on Zoom (Renee Taylor’s “Pass the Matzoh”) and a couple of old friends (Robert Wuhl and Don Most of Happy Days) in “Old Buddies” about two old friends hanging in there during the pandemic in which Don thinks one might be able to catch Covid thru the computer. He takes no chances!

As producer David Levin noted: “it occurred to me that musicians were creating concerts in their living rooms. Comedians were doing stand-up in their bathrooms. Talk shows were happening in basements and garages. But production of scripted content had come to a virtual standstill.” So Levin gathered friends and colleagues, writers, actors and directors and said, “I have an iphone. Let’s put on a show.” The result was the creation of 12 original one-at comedies about people going thru what we all were going through.

If you would like to watch the vignettes, here is a link and a special password set up for WGN Radio listeners to enjoy them: https://www.popgoestheculture.tv/ and the Password: viral22.

Plus…… Return here to learn about future opportunities to make a donation and have a vignette written for you and the celebrity of your choice…an opportunity that will be possible in the near future and information will be posted here.