This week, Paul goes behind the Curtain with CNN Senior Political Analyst John Avlon to discuss his latest book called: Lincoln: The Fight for Peace.” Not just another book about Lincoln but rather an in-depth look at how Lincoln worked to win the war, win the peace (which Avlon calls his unfinished symphony). Avlon goes further to apply his concepts about Lincoln and his character to study the steps taken by future presidents who also faced wars. In this interview, Avlon talks about how President Biden might utilize what we know about Lincoln to address the current tensions that split our country today. It’s a fascinating read and the book is now available in bookstores and at Amazon.com

