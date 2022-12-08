On this podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain with the director and two of the stars of CLUE, currently playing at the Mercury Theater Chicago. Mercury Theater’s Executive Director and Director of CLUE, L. Walter Stearns is joined by cast members Mark David Kaplan (who plays Wadsworth) and Jonah D. Winston (who plays Colonel Mustard). This madcap comedy, based on a board game then movie and play is a truly laugh out loud experience that audience members are eating up. The cast takes you behind the curtain to hear what goes on even when we don’t see the cast members hidden in various rooms.

The show plays thru January 1st, 2023 and tickets can be purchased at www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com

