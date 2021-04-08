Chicago’s 1893 Columbian Exposition comes alive in a new book, documentary with more to come from media producer Michael Finney

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with full spectrum content producer Michael Finney who explores music, audio, video, photography and writing over his career and is recently integrated in a beautiful new book and documentary about the 1893 Columbian Exposition, both currently available on Amazon. Michael talks about why people are fascinated by this important moment in Chicago history and what is still to come from him about this event with new extended media productions. You can learn more about Michael and follow him and find his social media links and even buy some 1893 merchandise at michael-finney.com.

Here is a link to Michael’s Columbian Exposition of 1893 available on Amazon:

Film: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JCPFJ54